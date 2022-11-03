JAY — Seven residents have submitted their names for consideration to fill a seat on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors until the annual town elections in April 2023.

Names will be collected until 4 p.m. Nov. 14 and given to selectpersons at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The Select Board will decide who will succeed Director J. Lynn Ouellette, the retired teacher who was elected to a second, three-year term in April and resigned in October for personal reasons.

Residents expressing interest so far are Danielle Walsh Brotherton, Tanya DeMillo, Tina Riley, Shari Ouellette, Tarek Nadeau, Esther Nolin and Alyssa Foster.

Anyone else interested in the position should contact the Town Office at 207-897-6785 or email Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere at [email protected].

The last time a seat was vacated, the names of all those interested were written on pieces of paper and put in a container. Board Chairman Terry Bergeron closed his eyes and drew a name in December 2021.

Advertisement

Nomination papers for election for the remaining two years of Ouellette’s term in April 2023, and any other director’s seat up for election, will be available in January 2023.

Also on Nov. 14, selectpersons will also consider providing sand for seniors through the Public Works and Police departments. Rumford offers the program, according to LaFreniere.

After talking to Police Chief Richard Caton IV and Public Works Director Johnson, as well as the Rumford public works director and the town’s insurance company, LaFreniere wrote to the board that the town could offer the program. Caton and Johnson are willing to give the program a try, LaFreniere wrote. The board would need to authorize it.

Johnson has asked a local business if it would donate buckets but has not heard back. The board would need to accept the donation.

The town would use the same criteria as Rumford: Senior citizen who otherwise are unable to pick up sand/salt from public works on their own; no tenants; town employees would not spread the sand, only drop it off as soon as possible but maybe not the same day as requested. Requests will be logged through the Police Department.

« Previous

filed under: