JAY — The Select Board is looking for residents interested in serving on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors until an election can be held in April.

Director J. Lynn Ouellette, a retired teacher, who was elected to a second, three-year term in April, has resigned from the board for personal reasons. RSU 73 directors are expected to consider the resignation on Monday night.

Residents interested in serving until the Town Meeting in April — for which a date has not been approved yet — are asked to contact the Town Office at 207-897-6785 and have their name added to a list of candidates, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Monday. Residents can also email her at [email protected]

According to state law, in the case of a resignation mid-term, the state provides that the municipal officers shall select a new member to serve until the next annual municipal election, according to LaFreniere. Per statute, evidence that the individual is registered to vote in Jay is proof of their residency.

Selectpersons will meet on Nov. 14 and the names of people who expressed interest will be presented to them. The board will appoint a new member.

In December 2021, eight people had submitted names to fill a vacancy until the next election. Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron drew the name randomly for the winning candidate.

Regular nomination papers for all open RSU 73 directors positions will be available in January 2023 for the April Town Meeting. Candidates will be running for a two-year seat to complete Ouellette’s term.

