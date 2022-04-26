JAY — Residents voted Tuesday to approve a $5.5 million municipal budget and reelected Lee Ann Dalessandro to the Select Board.

Dalessandro received 225 votes to challenger Esther O’Brien Nolin’s 57.

Regional School 73 Director J. Lynn Ouellette was reelected to a second term. Jodi Cordes received the most write-in votes with 39 to fill the second, three-year term on the board of directors. Chantelle Woodcock was elected to a two-year term with 248 votes.

Scott White received six write-in votes as a trustee on the North Jay Water District. Bob Fitzgerald received three write-in votes for trustee of the Jay Village Water District. The districts are separate entities from the town. Only people who live in the districts could vote for a trustee.

All articles passed in the budget, which reflects an increase of $216,159. After factoring in anticipated revenues it is about $79,165 less than this year’s budget. It does not include the town’s share of RSU 73 and Franklin County budgets.

The new budget covers the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The closest vote, 230-101, was to raise and appropriate $2,275 for July 4 fireworks. The show is presented the evening of July 3, weather permitting.

The widest vote margin was 308-21 to raise and appropriate $40,000 for ambulance service.

Residents approved the Fire Rescue budget for $301,139 by a vote of 282-51. It includes $32,239 for a per diem firefighter to be at the station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week.

The number of voters casting ballots on the municipal budget was 334.

