LIVERMORE — Mark Chretien was reelected Tuesday to another three-year term on the Select Board in the only contested race on the annual town meeting warrant presented to voters at Spruce Mountain Primary School.

“All articles passed overwhelmingly,” Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif said by phone. The votes for each article were not immediately available because ballots had been packed up for the night, she said.

In addition to passing all department budgets, a third $100,000 installment toward the purchase of a firetruck voted on during a special town meeting April 12 was approved. At that meeting voters approved financing up to $382,373 of the purchase.

Another article amended the town’s Limited Commercial Zoning Ordinance. One change would allow a person to buy a property for business use and reside there. Another increases the limited commercial zone from 250 to 750 feet on both sides of the state Route 4 right of way.

Voters also approved increasing the town’s property tax levy limit as set by the state. According to the assessor, the budget as presented would exceed the limit, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said April 12.

In other election results, Jeremy Emerson received 196 votes for a two-year term on the Select Board. Tracey Martin did not seek reelection.

Tasha Perkins received 175 votes for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. She succeeds Stephen Langlin.

Incumbent Renda Guild was reelected to another two-year term as town clerk with 229 votes.

No one sought a two-year term on the RSU 73 board. John Johnson, who serves on the board, Debora Levensailor and Holly Morris were write-in candidates with Morris receiving the most votes at 67, Tardif said.

