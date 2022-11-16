FARMINGTON — A number of crashes including rollovers were reported around Franklin County on Wednesday during the first plowable snow of the season.

There were no reports of any major injuries.

Beginning at 6:54 a.m., Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on the Rangeley Road in Phillips, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Robert Taylor, 25, of Farmington was driving a 2013 Ford vehicle northbound when he lost control on the snow, traveled into the ditch, and rolled over onto its roof, Nichols wrote in an email. No injuries were reported.

About a half-hour later, Deputy Austin Couture responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Kyle Lee, 26, of Rumford was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound when he lost control on the snow and ran off the road, striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

At 7:55 a.m., Sgt. Jacob Richards investigated a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of the Farmington Road and South Main Street in Strong. Rachel Stewart, 19, of Strong, who was driving a 2014 Subaru southbound on South Main Street, slid through the intersection of state Route 4 and landed in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Couture also responded to a report of a vehicle crash at 11:05 a.m. on the Industry Road in Industry. Stephon York, 24, of Farmington was driving a 2016 Ford Escape eastbound when he slid off the road, striking and severing a utility pole. Central Maine Power Co. was called to the scene as well as Industry Fire Department. The road was closed for approximately an hour until lines were cleared by CMP, Nichols wrote.

Other crashes were reported in the area throughout the day, including ones in Chesterville, Farmington, Jay and Wilton.

