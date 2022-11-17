Adjutant General Douglas Farnum, Maine National Guard speaks at the funeral service for Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at the Phillips Area Community Center. Gravlin, whose remains were identified this summer was killed in a bombing mission during World War II. Submitted photo
PHILLIPS — After decades of being listed among those missing in action from World War II, Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin has finally returned home and is at rest beside his mother, Ida.
On Saturday morning, Nov. 12, a funeral service with full military honors held at Phillips Area Community Center saw more than 120 people in attendance. Gravlin’s internment followed at Mile Square Cemetery in Avon.
Correspondent Paula Kane will share more about Gravlin and his return home in the Nov. 25 edition of the Franklin Journal.
According to information provided at the service, as a member of the U.S. Army Air Force, Gravlin served in the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group. During Operation TIDAL WAVE on Aug. 1, 1943, Gravlin was a rear gunner on one of the 177 B-24 Liberators that took off from Benghazi, Libya, for a bombing raid against oil refineries around Ploiesti, Romania. His plane was one of 51 that failed to return.
According to a Linked in post, as of Nov. 12, 2021, more than 71,000 Americans were still missing from World War II.
On July 12 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Gravlin’s remains, the service information noted.
Lt. Commander Gregory Watson U.S. Air Force, Commander, 343d Bombardment Squadron at right is seen with Sue White during the funeral service for Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Phillips Area Community Center. White is Gravlin’s great-niece and worked to have his remains identified after he was killed in a World War II bombing mission. Submitted photo
Senator Russell Black, second from left speaks during the funeral service for Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin Saturday morning, Nov. 12, in Phillips. Also seen from left are Representative-elect Mike Soboleski, Commissioner Bob Carlton and Representative Scott Landry. Submitted photo
A soldier from Fort Drum presents Sue White with a folded American flag Saturday, Nov. 12, during the funeral service for her great uncle, Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin in Phillips. Submitted photo
Lt. Col. Jesse Hilderand carries a folded American flag followed by Lt. Colonel Gregory Watson holding the urn with Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin’s remains during his internment service Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Members of the United Air Force Reserve Command also participating but not pictured are Lt. Col. Tim Albecht and Major Mark “Linus” Shiffrin.Submitted photo
Color guards from Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington at left and Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay take part in the interment service for Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin Saturday, Nov. 12, in Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. A funeral service with full military honors was held earlier at the Phillips Area Community Center. Submitted photo