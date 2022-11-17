FARMINGTON — Filling the space that will be vacated by Save-A-Lot on Nov. 23 is ongoing with hopes that a grocery store will locate there in the future.

“We knew it was going to happen, Michael Jacobson, manager of Mt. Blue Shopping Center through Kre brokerage group said in a phone interview Friday, Nov. 11. “I feel bad for the people who rely on that store.”

Jabobson said he worked with the current tenant John Hammontree and is working with Save-A-Lot who is trying to find an operator. “I am using all of my resources, done national searches, trying to find anyone that can provide a discount store,” he said. “We knew that it was going to happen, were hoping we could make an announcement prior to know that another store would be going in.

“I want to let people know we are trying,” Jacobson continued. “There has been a grocery store there for almost 60 years. It is not something that we want to see end.”

A post on Facebook Nov. 8 shared the news about Save-A-Lot closing.

“The Save-A-Lot national office doesn’t want to see it close,” Jacobson said. “All we can do is try. We are hoping to have another grocery store there but if another type wants that space it will go that route.”

Jacobson said his group is in the process of selling the shopping center. When they purchased it in 2006 less than 50% of the spaces were occupied. The tenants brought in since have been sustainable, spaces are constantly improving, he said. Presently the center is 98% occupied with a new gym owner in the process of taking the space that another vacated in the last week, he noted.

“We are very committed,” Jacobson said. “This is one of the most successful shopping centers in western Maine.”

Jacobson said an undisclosed fast food chain is considering putting up a building on one of the center’s pad sites near Bouffard’s Furniture.

