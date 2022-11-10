FARMINGTON — The Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Mt. Blue Plaza will close Nov. 23.
Assistant Manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted the news Tuesday on Facebook. She said later said employees were told at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Toothaker has been the assistant manager for nine months.
“Hannaford’s in Farmington found out, reached out, they are offering a mini job fair next week,” Toothaker said.
Closing just before Thanksgiving is the worst time, she noted.
Save-A-Lot currently employs eight people, Toothaker said.
The Farmington store is owned by John Hammontree who owns Save-A-Lot stores in Portland and South Paris and one in New Hampshire.
A spokesperson at the Save-A-Lot headquarters in Missouri said Wednesday no contact information was available for Hammontree, one of several Save-A-Lot independent store owners.
Farmington Save-A-Lot Manager Bruce Abbott said he could not share Hammontree’s contact information. When asked if contact information for the Sun Journal could be provided to Hammontree to have him reach out for more information on the store closure, Abbott said Hammontree probably wouldn’t respond and did not take the information.
The Save-A-Lot in Sanford — also owned at the time by Hammontree — was closed abruptly with no prior notice just before Christmas in 2016. When a reporter tried to speak with him then, he said he didn’t have time to talk.
In September 2021, Hammontree remodeled the South Paris store.
On her Facebook page, Toothaker wrote there would be no sales, everything left would be shipped to South Paris or Portland.
“What is half of Franklin County going to do, [Save-A-Lot] might not serve a lot of people but the people they do serve really need it how are they going to eat …. a good dinner to make for a family of five cost[s] around 18-25 bucks depending on if it’s from Walmart or Hannafords go to save a lot get a whole dinner with left overs for 9-12 bucks,” a commenter posted on Toothaker’s Facebook page.
