FARMINGTON – The technology director for Regional School Unit 9 told directors Tuesday that he hopes to put together preliminary plans for a larger cybersecurity plan.

“As it stands right now, we really don’t have any sort of cohesive plan,” Kevin Bremner said in response to a question by Director Alexander Creznic of Farmington. “Over the years, we’ve just put things in place to make the network more secure.”

Superintendent Christian Elkington said over the next six to eight months, he will work with Bremner to craft a 10-year technology plan for approval next fall.

Bremner also advised the board that all outdated firewalls have been replaced, except for one department, and copiers should be delivered by the end of December.

The board also heard highlights from district sports programs.

Cyndi Pratt, who was hired as director of student activities in August, said, “I hit the ground running and it doesn’t really feel like I’ve slowed down yet.”

“I think we had a really successful fall season, and things are quickly gearing up for the winter season,” she said.

Mt. Blue High School saw an influx of students in field hockey and boys soccer, building a roster big enough to warrant varsity and junior varsity teams.

The board approved a request for a trip to the New England Cross Country Championships at Ponaganset High School in Rhode Island. Cyrus Evans and Henri McCourt qualified with their performance in the Class A state meet in Cumberland on Oct. 29.

Elkington also recognized the boys and girls cross country and girls soccer teams for earning sportsmanship awards. “Once again, we continue to work hard on the playing fields and still are good sports when it comes to how we treat officials, how we treat the other teams, spectators and, of course, the other players,” he said.

