FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10 towns that have students attending Mt. Blue Middle School voted on a referendum to approve the funding for a Career and Technical Center that is to begin construction pending the vote. Of the ten towns voting in the referendum, All ten have reported in. They are as follows:
CHESTERVILLE YES – 602 NO – 87
FARMINGTON YES – 2950 NO – 254
INDUSTRY YES – 386 NO – 50
NEW SHARON YES – 743 NO – 102
NEW VINEYARD YES – 341 NO – 68
STARKS YES – 288 NO – 45
TEMPLE YES –249 NO – 30
VIENNA YES – 317 NO – 30
WELD YES – 266 NO – 36
WILTON YES – 1663 NO – 183
TOTAL YES – 7805 NO – 885
RSU 9 school board approved the project and moved it into its next stage on June 23.
The referendum was to approve the funding for a CTE center for MBMS. The funds were donated to by Kyes Insurances Owner Richard Bjorn, whom the center will be named after.
With this vote passing, RSU 9 and MBMS will proceed with the construction of the CTE Center, with groundbreaking coming in April of 2023. The center is expected to be open by the 2024-2025 school year.
