FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10 towns that have students attending Mt. Blue Middle School voted on a referendum to approve the funding for a Career and Technical Center that is to begin construction pending the vote. Of the ten towns voting in the referendum, All ten have reported in. They are as follows:

CHESTERVILLE YES – 602 NO – 87

FARMINGTON YES – 2950 NO – 254

INDUSTRY YES – 386 NO – 50

NEW SHARON YES – 743 NO – 102

NEW VINEYARD YES – 341 NO – 68

STARKS YES – 288 NO – 45

TEMPLE YES –249 NO – 30

VIENNA YES – 317 NO – 30

WELD YES – 266 NO – 36

WILTON YES – 1663 NO – 183

TOTAL YES – 7805 NO – 885

RSU 9 school board approved the project and moved it into its next stage on June 23.

The referendum was to approve the funding for a CTE center for MBMS. The funds were donated to by Kyes Insurances Owner Richard Bjorn, whom the center will be named after.

With this vote passing, RSU 9 and MBMS will proceed with the construction of the CTE Center, with groundbreaking coming in April of 2023. The center is expected to be open by the 2024-2025 school year.

