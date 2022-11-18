WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 9.

Teams: Coffee Beans 50-30, Mines in the Gutter 46-34, Designs by Darlene 43-37, Bowling Belles 42-38, Got The Splits 41-39, Just One More 38-42, Living on a Spare 32-48, Wreckin Balls 28-52

Games: Michelle Perkins 190, Marley Stevens 168, Rocell Marcellino 166, Hailee Perkins 163, Natasha Richard 161, Melissa Malone 160, Vicky Stevens 154, Beverly Johnson 151

Series: Melissa Malone 461, Rocell Maecellino 453, Marley Stevens 446, Michelle Perkins 436, Vicky Stevens 433, Natasha Richard 419, Beverly Johnson 404, Vicky Kinsey 401.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles