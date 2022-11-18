WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 9.
Teams: Coffee Beans 50-30, Mines in the Gutter 46-34, Designs by Darlene 43-37, Bowling Belles 42-38, Got The Splits 41-39, Just One More 38-42, Living on a Spare 32-48, Wreckin Balls 28-52
Games: Michelle Perkins 190, Marley Stevens 168, Rocell Marcellino 166, Hailee Perkins 163, Natasha Richard 161, Melissa Malone 160, Vicky Stevens 154, Beverly Johnson 151
Series: Melissa Malone 461, Rocell Maecellino 453, Marley Stevens 446, Michelle Perkins 436, Vicky Stevens 433, Natasha Richard 419, Beverly Johnson 404, Vicky Kinsey 401.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Yarmouth, Falmouth schools close Friday
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes bowling
-
The Franklin Journal
Micro-loan program to help local businesses
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Evans and McCourt compete at New England XC Race