WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 9.

Teams: Coffee Beans 50-30, Mines in the Gutter 46-34, Designs by Darlene 43-37, Bowling Belles 42-38, Got The Splits 41-39, Just One More 38-42, Living on a Spare 32-48, Wreckin Balls 28-52

Games: Michelle Perkins 190, Marley Stevens 168, Rocell Marcellino 166, Hailee Perkins 163, Natasha Richard 161, Melissa Malone 160, Vicky Stevens 154, Beverly Johnson 151

Series: Melissa Malone 461, Rocell Maecellino 453, Marley Stevens 446, Michelle Perkins 436, Vicky Stevens 433, Natasha Richard 419, Beverly Johnson 404, Vicky Kinsey 401.

« Previous

filed under: