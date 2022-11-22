CHESTERVILLE — A spaghetti dinner to benefit Erin Dyar and her son, whose home burned Nov. 11, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dave Archer Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road.

A silent auction and a 50/50 drawing and donation bucket are also planned.

The dinner will include garlic bread and salad. The price is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children under age 12, according to Kevin Frost of the nonprofit Shining Star group, which is organizing the dinner. Takeout is available.

Dyar was at work at the Senior Planning Center in Farmington when the fire was reported at 209 Adams Road about 1:30 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Her 12-year-old son Jeremiah was able to get two dogs to the neighbor and attempted to go back to get a cat and a turtle but the neighbor stopped him, Dyar said. The turtle and cat died.

The cause of the fire, which started outside the house, remains under investigation by the Maine Forest Service.

