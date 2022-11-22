FARMINGTON — Two Franklin County residents were indicted Thursday on drug charges in separate cases brought in 2021.

Shawn D. Lord, 39, of Wilton was charged by a Franklin County grand jury with aggravated trafficking in heroin stemming from a traffic stop Dec. 2, 2021 in Wilton.

Lord was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. Route 2 East. He was arrested by then-Sgt. Ethan Kyes after 18.37 grams of what was suspected to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl was found in his possession. Lord was out on bail and had arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear, according to Kyes’ affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

A conviction for aggravated trafficking is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The second indictment was issued for Felicia R. Bell, 38, of Strong on a charge of conspiracy to commit trafficking in methamphetamine on or between Nov. 6 and 23, 2021, in Strong.

According to the indictment, Bell traveled with Samantha A. Atwood to Berlin, New Hampshire, to acquire methamphetamine to distribute in the Franklin County area. Bell and Atwood were arrested Nov. 23, 2021, on the same charge.

Atwood, also from Strong, waived indictment June 8 and pleaded guilty to the charge. She is on a one-year delayed sentencing agreement. If she complies with it, she will be able to withdraw her plea to the felony charge and plead to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy. If she doesn’t keep the agreement, she could face up to five years in prison.

