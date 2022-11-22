FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man was indicted Thursday for allegedly driving drunk March 13 while his 5-month-old son was in a vehicle that went off U.S. Route 2 in New Sharon, struck a pole and trees and flipped onto its roof, according to state police.

The child was taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His father, Nicholas M. A. Walker, 27, was taken by ambulance. Walker was a resident of New Vineyard at the time of the crash.

A grand jury indicted Walker on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal operating under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol level was 0.15 grams or more of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood or 210 liters of breath and he was operating a vehicle with a passenger under 21 years of age, according to the indictment sheet.

Another driver had stopped March 13 and helped administer aid to the infant and father. The child had been in a child safety seat.

Part of Route 2 was closed for two hours while troopers attended to and investigated the crash and so workers from Central Maine Power Co. could begin repairs to the damaged utility pole.

