FARMINGTON — Two men are accused of intentionally subjecting girls under age 18 to sexual contact in separate cases that range from 2007 to 2014.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Travis P. O’Neill, 33, of Farmington on Thursday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact with a girl who was under age 12 in 2014. The alleged incidents occurred between May 1 and Sept. 1, 2014, according to the indictment.

Lt. David St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint received in late March of this year, Sheriff Scott Nichols said previously. St. Laurent arrested O’Neill in May.

Stephan J. Kelleher, 50, of Wilton was indicted on three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 18 on or between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 29, 2012. He was arrested by Wilton police.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by a sentence from 364 days in jail up to 10 years in prison.

