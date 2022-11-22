STRONG — A fire at the Lignetics of Maine wood pellet plant on Sunday is believed to have started from a battery charger on a forklift, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Tuesday.
There was minor damage to the building at 30 Norton Hill Road, he said.
Workers used a fire hose to wet down a wall, which was still smoldering when firefighters arrived. The wall was pulled apart to extinguish the fire, which was reported at 5:11 a.m.
Strong was assisted by Farmington Fire Rescue Department. All other mutual aid departments were canceled. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded.
