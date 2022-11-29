FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a county employee as human resource director, deputy county administrator and deputy manager for unorganized territory.

Tiffany Baker of Wilton has been a human resource specialist and administrative assistant in the commissioners’ office since June 1, 2021.

She said she has been in the human resource field since 2013. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in human resource management.

As deputy administrator and deputy manager for unorganized territory, she will assist county Administrator Amy Bernard in duties, including oversight of operations for 10 departments and the unorganized territory.

Baker provides human resource support for more than 75 employees. She will perform all human resource functions, including wage and salary administration, benefits administration, assist with labor relations and collective bargaining, and recruitment.

Her annual salary will be $75,812.34. Of that amount, $25,000 will come from the unorganized territory budget; the rest from the county budget. Her current salary is $55,000.

In other business, commissioners voted to buy a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a super cab for the road supervisor for the unorganized territory, Mike Pond. The truck costs $39,264.12 after rebates and discounts and will come from Ripley & Fletcher Ford. The dealership has the truck on its lot in South Paris, Bernard said.

She tried to reach Farmington Ford for a quote, she said, but didn’t receive a response.

Used trucks were running from $29,000 to $50,000.

Commissioners voted to start an unorganized territory reserve fund and put $50,000 in it from the unorganized territory undesignated fund to pay for the truck. It will also cover lettering.

Commissioners also requested Pond to get a quote on a trailer for the truck. Pond checked with Scott’s Recreation and trailers cost between $5,000 and $7,000.

In another matter, commissioners also authorized a boundary survey and title work for the county’s gravel pit in Madrid Township. An abutter believes the pit is encroaching on his property, Pond said.

