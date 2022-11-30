LIVERMORE FALLS — The Department of Labor is postponing its Career Resource Fair for Pixelle Specialty Solutions workers and the public scheduled for Monday at the Spruce Mountain Adult Education Center.

It will be rescheduled in the next couple of months to be closer to the planned shutdown of the Jay mill in April 2023.

The mill announced Sept. 20 that it would permanently shut down the Androscoggin mill in the first quarter of 2023 and 230 employees would lose their jobs.

Since then, the date of closing has been changed to April 30 or 14 days after that. The company plans to continue to run one of its two paper machines through April.

