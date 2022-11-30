FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue campus was locked down briefly Wednesday morning after an incident outside the high school, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation,” Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email Wednesday evening.

“There was no active threat to students or staff at the school,” he wrote. “Our School Resource Officer was on scene and was able to quickly secure the individual. No firearm was involved nor were any other weapons used.”

“No criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Charles said.

The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m., Principal Monique Poulin and Elkington advised parents, students and staff. Police also received a copy of the notification.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we chose to ensure student and staff safety by locking down our campus,” the administrators said.

The campus also includes the Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

“Students and staff responded per our protocols, and this enabled those addressing the situation to respond in a timely and safe manner,” Elkington and Poulin wrote. “Please know that our campus safety is of utmost importance to us, and we are thankful to all for their parts in a safe resolution. We appreciate your patience and your understanding as we responded to the circumstances.”

« Previous

filed under: