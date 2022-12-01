LIVERMORE — Officials discovered early Wednesday morning that the boiler at Spruce Mountain Primary School was out of oil.
“I was notified at 7:45 a.m. that the boiler was down because of not enough fuel,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email Thursday. “Since yesterday was a half-day anyways we decided to keep the students and did allow them to wear coats.”
The school serves prekindergarten through second grade.
Parents were notified around 8:15 a.m. of the issue.
“According to our maintenance person the temperature in the classrooms never got below 65 to 67 degrees. Oil was delivered and the boiler was back up and running around 10:50 a.m.,” Albert wrote.
