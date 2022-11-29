REGION — Two people from this area now serve on the Maine School of Science and Mathematics [MSSM] Board of Trustees.

According to state statute under Title 20-A Part 4 Chapter 312 § 8204, the MSSM Board of Trustees consists of 17 voting members and two non-voting members. Members to the board are appointed by the Governor, usually for four year terms.

The Senate voted Sept. 20 to confirm board members.

Joel Pike of Jay was reappointed to the board. Several of his children have attended the magnet school in Limestone. His daughter Cecilia is currently a sophomore at MSSM.

According to the MSSM website, “MSSM is a STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] magnet residential high school for scholars in grades 9-12 who enjoy stretching their brains in new and challenging directions. Students hail from across the state of Maine and around the world.”

In a recent phone interview, Stancioff said Gov. Janet Mills knew he was a physics professor at University of Maine Farmington. “Her office called me,” he said. “From my perspective it was a little bit out of the blue. [The governor] had suggested me.

“A woman who works for Janet called me and asked if I would be willing to serve,” Stancioff noted. “I said OK. A few weeks later there it was.”

