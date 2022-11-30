Reunion meeting

LIVERMORE — The Livermore Falls class of 1974 held their planning meeting for their 50th class reunion on Oct. 26, at the home of Julie Therrien in Livermore to discuss plans and ideas for a class reunion to be held in 2024. Locations and ideas were tabled and further plans will be explored at the next meeting, which is to be determined at a later date. Classmates attending were: Julie Gordon Therrien, Christine Desjadins Lee, Pamela Smith, Gail Robinson Lemay, Mary Low Goding, Gregg Perry, Steve Greeley, Raynold Jones, Peter Duguay, Barry Barclay, Dennis Lee and Don Nadeau. Any ideas or thoughts can be shared by calling Julie Therrien at 320-0324 or Gregg Perry at 754-2795.

Festival

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is proud to announce the return of an in-person 25th Anniversary Festival of Trees after a two-year virtual event. The spectacular takes place on Chester Greenwood Day, December 3 at the Farmington Community Center. Decorated trees and wreaths will be on display starting at 9 a.m. There will be raffle baskets, hot chocolate, and music throughout the day. The event culminates with all the trees and wreaths being auctioned off at 6:30 p.m., at a fun-filled event with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. In addition to the amazing ornaments, many of the trees have hundreds of dollars’ worth of gifts under them as well. All proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefit local and international projects including heating assistance, food, and water projects.

Pearl Harbor Day



LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay VFW Post 3335 announces its 2022 Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Livermore Falls bridge. Participants and attendees will meet in the bank building parking lot and march onto the bridge. Ceremony will include color guard units from Post 3335, and firing squad from AMVETS post 33. The traditional prayers and wreath laying into the river will take place.

“This year marks the return of our local traditional Pearl Harbor bridge ceremony,” Post Commander Ricky Merrill said. “The past three years were canceled because of COVID restrictions. We are proud to provide the honors, and invite local veterans and town folk to attend the ceremony to honor those Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines lost on December 7, 1941, at the Pearl Harbor attack.”

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Sales

FARMINGTON — On December 3, Chester Greenwood Day, from 12 to 3, the Grange will host a Holiday Craft and Food Fair at the grange hall at 124 Bridge Street. Vendors wishing to participate should call 778-6637 or 778-1416. Tables may be rented for $10. A new event this winter will be Wednesday Workers and Warmups on 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 10 to 2, starting December 7. Anyone may attend. You can bring a project to work on or just come for the company. Grange ladies will have sewing supplies available to help or teach folks how to mend or alter clothing (sorry, no zippers) Puzzles and board games will be available and some light lunches and snacks. For more info call 778 6637.

RANGELEY — December 10, Mountain Holly Days, All Day. Mountain Holly Days epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. On Dec. 2, they will be serving Chicken Pot Pie, pickled beets and brownies with strawberries and cream for dessert for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Cookies

FARMINGTON — Saturday, Dec. 3, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, will have a cookie walk from 8 a.m. until the cookies are gone! The cookie walk will benefit the church and its programs.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date for the first Thursday of the month is December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Meeting

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers met Monday, November 28, to plan the Chesterville Town Christmas Party for the children. The free event will be held on Sunday, December 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. More information will be forthcoming after the meeting. All meetings are free, and the public is cordially invited. FMI about the meeting you may call 778-3156.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program, brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

ATV Party

LIVERMORE —Saturday, December 3, at 2 p.m. Local ATV Clubs will host the annual ATV Christmas Party at the Livermore Community Building on 29 Church Street in Livermore. Members and guests

The event includes a Potluck meal. Bring a tasty treat to share, there are some wonderful cooks in the clubs. There is also a gift swap which is tons of fun. Bring a wrapped gift and become part of the fun. Kids are welcome but please bring your child a gift to open, so they are not left out. Any questions please call Bob at 897-2926.

