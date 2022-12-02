AVON — Residents will vote next week whether to change some elected positions to appointed.

The special town meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Community Building.

Selectpersons are proposing the changes for tax collector, treasurer, town clerk, road commissioner, health officer and constable, according to a board letter. The changes would not affect the Select Board, School Board and town meeting moderator.

According to the letter, “in past decades, Avon has been fortunate to have individuals who were willing to step up to fill these positions to serve the public and learn their duties. The administrative positions in particular have developed into a more technical environment, requiring more advanced skill sets and training. In the future, to fill these positions, the town will need to advertise, likely outside of our town, as we may not enough people who are either interested or qualified to fill these positions.”

Any of these positions vacated during a term are filled by the Select Board until the next town meeting.

“It will be difficult to hire someone that may not be able to keep their job under the current method of election of being nominated and elected at town meeting,” according to the board.

Those already elected will continue to serve.

“The change from elected to appointed would come into effect, if passed, on or after our regular annual town meeting in March,” the letter said.

State law requires voters to decide whether to make the change.

“A town, at a meeting held at least 90 days before the annual meeting, may designate other town officials to be elected by ballot” according to Title 30-A, Section 2525 (2).”

The board also asks residents to consider that the appointments of these positions will also allow for oversight from the Select Board, which may be necessary from time to time, as well as the ability to fill vacant positions in a timely manner.

Selectpersons Jerry Gilchrist, Jane Thorndike and Tammie Gould are hoping residents will take the time to attend the meeting to discuss views and vote.

A motion can be made at the meeting to determine whether voters want to vote by a show of hands or by secret ballot.

