Hymn Sing

NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a “Christmas Eve Eve” Celebration on Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. WMBC worship leader, Brenna Cockerham of Freeman Township, will lead a 15-person choir and attendees in a hymn sing, mostly a cappella. Come enjoy a wondrous, festive evening celebrating Christmas alongside family, friends, and neighbors. Pastor Tom DuBois will offer a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope we can confidently hold on to during present days. Refreshments will be offered. All are welcome; there is no charge. The church is located at 928 Carrabassett Road, (Route 27) in New Portland. For more information about WMBC visit website: westernmountainschurch.org or check out the WMBC facebook page.

Cantata

FARMINGTON —“Everlasting Light,” a beautiful, moving Christmas cantata to be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, showcases the profound significance of the light of Christ coming to earth. An insightful narration incorporates Scripture and personal reflection to tie together the compelling combination of powerful original music and beloved carols. The celebratory opener, “Everlasting Light,” acts as the cornerstone of the work. “Longing for the Light” beautifully portrays a yearning for restoration.

A stirring original song with words inspired by Mary’s Songs of Praise found in Luke 1:44-56; and “Shepherds and Angels” add joyful energy. The work concludes with a robust medley of carols that points back to the opening song: “He is the Light, Everlasting Light; born a Savior, born this night. He is the One, the Everlasting Son; Child of heaven, He is the Light!” There will also be two instrumental selections to round out the program. Presentation dates are Friday, December 16, and Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 660-5766. (If any performance is cancelled due to snow, we will present the program on Thursday, December 22.)

Drive Through

CHESTERVILLE – The Children’s Christmas Drive Through will be on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2 to-4 p.m. outside the Chesterville Town Office. Santa will arrive on the fire truck. Children may get out of their car to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Come out for a fun time and get some goodies, too. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: