FARMINGTON — With ears warmly covered and umbrellas overhead, residents of the Farmington area and beyond enjoyed hot cocoa, crafts, and a parade this weekend, all in honor of Chester Greenwood.

Born in 1858 in Farmington, Greenwood would change the way we enjoy cold weather at the young age of 15 with the invention of earmuffs. His early design was crude, but with some redefinition, Greenwood managed to get a patent in 1877, at just 18 years old.

Turning Farmington into the “Earmuff Capital of the World,” Greenwood’s inventions, which include earmuffs, steel-tooth rake, a wide-bottom kettle, a folding bed, a decoy mouse trap, a donut hook, and a shock absorber design still being used for aircraft landing gear to this day, led to him being called one of the most outstanding American inventors of the 20th century by the Smithsonian Institution.

Despite poor weather conditions Saturday, hundreds took part in Chester Greenwood Day to celebrate his contributions to the community. University Credit Union on the corner of Middle Street and High Street had a line out the door for their hot cocoa, while dozens flocked to the American Legion across the street to visit the craft fair and get a quick bite to eat.

Everything culminated in the parade where the Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corp showed off their juggling skills and Kyes Insurance Agency had a Charlie Brown Christmas with the Peanuts-themed float.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: