LIVERMORE FALLS — A family escaped a burning house with one person injured on Monday morning at 18 Millett St.

More than 35 firefighters from 11 departments responded to assist with the fire at the two-story house.

“Everyone got out safe and that’s all that matters,” Atoria Austin, a tenant at the house, said. “Christmas is gone but everyone is fine. Luckily we have each other.”

Christmas gifts and decorations were destroyed, and Austin’s daughter will turn 8 on Dec. 18.

State fire investigators were on the scene Monday trying to determine the cause of the blaze reported at about 8 a.m.

Officials from the Office of State Fire Marshal believe the cause was an ashtray with cigarettes in it dumped into a trash can, Bobby Cummins, assistant fire chief for the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department, said. The investigators had not reached a full determination.

“They don’t believe the fire is suspicious,” Cummins said.

Three adults and one child lived there, he said.

Chief Don Castonguay of the Livermore Fire Rescue Department said the fire started in the garage and spread quickly to the house.

Troy Austin, husband of Atoria, attempted to pull propane tanks out of the garage and burned his hand.

He was treated at the scene by NorthStar EMS but declined being taken by ambulance to the hospital, both Castonguay and Jay Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

The family did not have rental insurance and was unsure if the owner, William Muza of Sidney, had insurance on the property.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family, Booker said.

Pretty much the back end of the house is down and gutted, the garage is down and the back half of the upstairs of the house is gone, Cummins said.

“It appears to be a total loss,” he said.

Firefighters were able to save two nearby houses. The fire started to melt some of the siding on the house to the right but it was very limitee damage, he said.

Firefighters sprayed the neighboring houses down to prevent them from burning.

Firefighters shut down parts of Millett, Main and Knapp streets and detoured traffic. Livermore Falls police were also on the scene to assist as was NorthStar personnel.

Fire departments responding to assist were Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Farmington, Chesterville, Wayne, Turner, Wilton, East Dixfield, Canton and Mexico.

