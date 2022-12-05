FARMINGTON — A pickup truck’s steering wheel locked up Monday and the truck went off Whittier Road and struck a utility pole, Farmington police officer Donnie Gray said.

The truck, driven by Christopher Workman, 26, of Detroit was going around a corner but went straight off the road, Gray said.

The driver’s comments is consistent with the tire marks, he said.

Workman was checked out by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but declined to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The truck is registered to Eustis Cable.

Farmington and New Sharon fire rescue departments assisted at the crash reported at 10:15 a.m.

