MEXICO — After being closed for five months when a school bus struck their 1 Harlow Hill business on June 1, Mexico One Stop has reopened as Munchy’s.

Owner Wilbur Samuel Ambrose said Munchy’s features pizza, seafood and subs, much like when they had the store in Rumford Center. No longer sold here are tobacco products, beer or lottery tickets.

They still carry their popular appetizers — fries, onion rings, jalepeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, cheesy bites, boneless wings, bone-in wings, bacon cheese fries, pep cheesy bread, meatball, and sweet potato fries.

They also offer pasta foods — spaghetti and meatballs, spaghetti and sausage, manicotti, chicken parmesan spaghetti, and spaghetti parmesan plain.

For desserts, Munchy’s has Gifford’s ice cream quarts, pastry puffs, whoopie pies, bizmarks and fried dough.

They also offer delivery service (call 207-507-1555) within a five-mile radius for a $5 charge.

Store hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The portion of the store that the bus went through is now another business for Ambrose called Big Time Overhead Doors, LLC. The fully insured business he shares with Rob Koehler offers 24/7 hour emergency service, with a labor warranty of one year on all installs.

To reach this business, call (207) 418-0517 or (207) 418-5510.

