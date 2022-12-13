MEXICO — Little Pumpkin Patch Daycare opened for business at 53 Pine Street on Sept. 1.

Rebecca Dolloff and Stephen Jeselskis bought the house here and worked from May to August preparing it for the daycare business.

Dolloff said they are licensed for 12 youngsters up to age 12, and she has two littles of her own as well. They are looking to expand after the New Year.

Inside activities include arts and crafts, with a fenced-in play area when the weather is nice. Among their employees are Dawn Blackman, Alex Cunningham, Rachel Dolloff and Erica Johnson.

Little Pumpkin Patch Daycare is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the longer time meant to better accommodate the parents who work from 9 to 5. They can be reached at (813) 352-0406.

