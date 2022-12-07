Pearl Harbor



LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay VFW Post 3335 announces its 2022 Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Livermore Falls bridge. Participants and attendees will meet in the bank building parking lot and march onto the bridge. Ceremony will include color guard units from Post 3335, and firing squad from AMVETS post 33. The traditional prayers and wreath laying into the river will take place.

“This year marks the return of our local traditional Pearl Harbor bridge ceremony,” Post Commander Ricky Merrill said. “The past three years were canceled because of COVID restrictions. We are proud to provide the honors, and invite local veterans and town folk to attend the ceremony to honor those Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines lost on December 7, 1941, at the Pearl Harbor attack.”

FARMINGTON — In Farmington, the service will be held at noon on the Center Bridge. Please gather at the Park and Ride between Walgreens and the bridge to take observe the ceremony.

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Sales

RANGELEY — December 10, Mountain Holly Days, All Day. Mountain Holly Days epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. On Dec. 9, they will be serving Chili, cornbread and Graham cracker cake. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Luncheons

FARMINGTON —Old South Church at 235 Main St in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, December 17 at noon. The menu: ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, biscuits, and cake.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future date for the first Thursday of the month is January 5. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

