WELD — A fire destroyed a barn and its contents Wednesday afternoon at a residence on West Brook Road, Fire Rescue Chief Corey Hutchinson said Thursday.

More than 20 firefighters from five towns responded to the fire reported just before 3 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, he said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated, Hutchinson said, but he has not heard back from them as of mid Thursday morning. “I don’t think it was anything suspicious,” he said.

He estimated it was a 20-foot by 24-foot log type structure where the family stored items such as snowmobiles, books and tools. He believes the building is insured.

The barn was mostly burned to the ground with a couple of partial walls left standing, according to Hutchinson. “It is a total loss,” he said.

Departments from Carthage, Jay, Phillips and Wilton responded to assist the Weld Fire Department Wednesday afternoon. NorthStar EMS personnel also stood by.

