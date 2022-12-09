Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. This is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

The pets of the week this week are Bagheera and Mowgli and Ralph!

Meet Bagheera and Mowgli ❤️ These two boys are incredibly friendly, love to cuddle, and just so happen to be looking for a forever home they can share together! Sadly, they both tested positive for FIV and would need to go to a home that either has no other cats or already has FIV-positive cats and will only have FIV-positive cats. They’re incredibly loving and will make wonderful companions to whoever adopts them! If you’re interested in adopting these two, please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours Monday through Saturday from noon to four!

Ralph, Husky/Shepherd mix, one year old, Male

Hello there! I’m Ralph. I’m a wonderful little man, very affectionate and cuddly. I love treats and I’m very eager to please! I know a lot of tricks, and I have really good leash manners. I get very attached to my humans and would need a home that could help me through my anxiety and be open to help from a trainer. Since being here I started taking calming supplements which have helped my anxiety quite a bit! I can get overwhelmed by other dogs and would do best in a home without other dogs. I’ve done good with the cats here and would be ok in a home with them.

