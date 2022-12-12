JAY — Put on your pajamas, grab your slippers and settle in for a cozy night at 5 p.m. Friday at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library on Main Street in North Jay.
Mrs. Claus will read “The Polar Express,” a Christmas themed book, upstairs in the library hall.
Cookie decorating and ornament making are also scheduled, Lindsey Hopkins, children’s librarian, said.
There will be hot chocolate, door prizes and lot of free family fun.
The snow date for the event is at 5 p.m. Saturday at the library.
