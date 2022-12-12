AVON — Residents voted Saturday to have selectmen appoint six town officials instead of them being elected, Selectperson Jerry Gilchrist said Monday.

A majority of the estimated 30 voters approved of the board appointing the tax collector, treasurer, town clerk, road commissioner, health officer and constable during the special town meeting at the Avon Community Building.

The change is effective on or after the annual town meeting in March, Gilchrist said.

Selectmen and Maine School Administrative District 58 directors will continue to be elected.

“The administrative positions in particular have developed into a more technical environment, requiring more advanced skill sets and training,” selectpersons wrote in a news release earlier. “In the future, to fill these positions, the town will need to advertise, likely outside of our town, as we may not have enough people who are either interested or qualified to fill these positions.”

The change will also allow the board oversight, if needed.

Tom Saviello moderated the meeting.

“It really went well. Very civil, very smooth,” Gilchrist said.

