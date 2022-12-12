LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen unanimously accepted the revised bylaws of the Select Board during a special meeting Monday.

The bylaws will go to a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Town Office. Following the hearing, if the board approves the bylaws, it could make a motion that night to add public comment later in the agenda.

Among the changes made is adding a public comment section if time permits.

Chairman Jim Long said for instance, if the board starts the meeting at 6:30 p.m. and it runs to 9 p.m. or 10, there may not be time to have public comments.

Another revision changes the wording that the chairman and vice chairman have serve on any committees. It allows the board to appoint another selectman to serve.

Regular meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, as they are now, but it leaves room if a special meeting needs to be called.

No business of the board shall be conducted except at a duly called and posted meeting and no business shall be conducted without a quorum of a majority of the board.

The order of the meeting agenda will be: calling the meeting to order and determining a quorum; minutes of previous meeting(s) and communications; public hearings as appropriate; old business; new business; warrants/abatements/deeds/quitclaim; board discussion; department reports; town manager report and discussion; public comment, if time permits; executive session as appropriate; adjournment.

The chairman may change the order on the agenda for an executive session or a public hearing for the convenience of parties.

The board also accepted a Code of Ethical Conduct for Appointed and Elected Municipal Officials, combining the Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct.

Selectman Bruce Peary said his favorite part of the code is: “I will always remember that the foremost concern of the board is to improve and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors of the town of Livermore Falls.”

“I like that,” Peary said, adding it’s one of the reasons he ran for elected office.

