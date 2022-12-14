Dear Santa,
Can I be friends with a elf?
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of Hot Wheels.
Love, Mathyus
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can you give my
toys to a kid that doesn’t have toys.
Love, Emilia
Dear Santa,
I want some Hot Wheels and a remote control car.
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
I want some Hot Wheels.
Love, Kaiden
Dear Santa,
I love you. I turned six. I want a monkey.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I don’t care what you bring me.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I turned seven this year. 7
I like the cereal that you got me.
Love, Julia
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn that can do everything.
Love, Alaina
Dear Santa,
I want a hot wheels and a big track.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want an LOL doll.
Love, Haeyden
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a gabby Doll House.
Love, Addisyn
