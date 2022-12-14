Dear Santa,

Can I be friends with a elf?

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of Hot Wheels.

Love, Mathyus

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can you give my

toys to a kid that doesn’t have toys.

Love, Emilia

Dear Santa,

I want some Hot Wheels and a remote control car.

Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

I want some Hot Wheels.

Love, Kaiden

Dear Santa,

I love you. I turned six. I want a monkey.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I don’t care what you bring me.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I turned seven this year. 7

I like the cereal that you got me.

Love, Julia

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn that can do everything.

Love, Alaina

Dear Santa,

I want a hot wheels and a big track.

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want an LOL doll.

Love, Haeyden

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a gabby Doll House.

Love, Addisyn

