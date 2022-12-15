JAY — Mrs. Claus will reading “The Polar Express” at 5 p.m. Thursday in the upstairs hall at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.
The date was changed from Friday because of the snowstorm expected to blanket the area Friday into Saturday, Children’s Librarian Lindsey Hopkins said.
People are still asked to wear their pajamas and slippers. There will be hot chocolate, cookie decorating, ornament making and door prizes.
The library is on Main Street, also known as local Route 4, in North Jay.
