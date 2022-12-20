Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn surprises students Friday morning, Dec. 16, wearing an elf costume and waving from the roof of the school in Livermore. Submitted photo

Principal Michael Glynn waves Friday morning, Dec. 16, from the rooftop of Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore dressed as an elf. Also seen below right is Jared Berry, technology teacher at the school and a parent. Submitted photo

Friday morning, Dec. 16, Michael Glynn, principal of Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore waves to students from the rooftop while wearing an elf costume. Submitted photo

 

