The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

In-shelter services provided by appointment also during shelter hours include Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet, Microchip Services – $20/pet, Pet ID Tags- $5/tag, Frontline, under 70 pounds $10, over 70 pounds $15. Call to make an appointment today! The phone number is 207-778-2638, and they are open noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The pets of this week are Arlow and Artemis.

Arlow, 6 months to 1 year old, Male: Hi! My name is Arlow. I’m a sweet boy but it can take me a bit to warm up to new people. I’m very cat social and you can often find me cuddling with Artemis. I would love a home with other cats to cuddle and play with!

Artemis, 6 months to 1 year old, Female: Hello there. My name is Artemis. I’m a mellow and sweet little lady. I like to pretend I hate people, but I actually quite enjoy pets and affection. I get on really well with other cats and would love a home with a friend.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: