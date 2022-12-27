DIXFIELD — An electric vehicle charging station will be installed in town next spring.

At their meeting on Dec. 12, the Select Board voted 3-2 to approve a proposal for a EV charging station in the town parking lot behind the Town Office building. The two-plug, medium-speed charger would require two parking spaces.

Voting for the charging station were Pete Holman, Dick Pickett and Janice Merrill, while Angela Varnum and Norm Mitchell were against.

Town Manager Alicia Conn said that although Dixfield doesn’t have many registered electric vehicles at the moment (less than 10), “there will be more. Charging stations would be an opportunity to have visitors stay a little longer, spend more time and money at local businesses.”

And this would come at no cost to the town. Electric costs would come back to the town through the network charging fees paid by those users. It would need to be close to the building.

The EV charging station would use the two parking spaces behind the Town Office building.

In the agreement, the EV charging station would remain in place for five years and it would need to be maintained, which is essentially plowing and clearing snow and ice, which we’d do for those spots anyway.

Eighty percent of the cost would come from Efficiency Maine.

Dixfield would fill an EV charging station gap between Wilton and Rumford along Route 2.

