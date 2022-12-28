ANDOVER — Nomination papers for one selectman are available at the Town Office, Town Clerk Melinda Averill has announced. They must be filed by Jan. 16.

A special election will be held Feb. 13 to fill the position held by Jeff Elkie, who resigned in November. His successor will serve until the 2023 annual meeting in June or July, Averill posted on the town Facebook page.

Chairman Brian Mills and Joe Luce are the other members of the board.

