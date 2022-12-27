LIVERMORE — Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, found students antsy with anticipation at Spruce Mountain Primary School as they awaited the afternoon’s activities and surprises.

Principal Michael Glynn began as he sat in his office reading How to Catch a Gingerbread Man while students watched on a screen in their classrooms. Glynn then told the students there was a gingerbread man making his way throughout the building and that students shouldn’t try to chase or catch him.

Students in Tanya Perrault’s kindergarten class squealed as they glimpsed the gingerbread man running through the hallway near the front office on the computer screen. A few minutes later he snaked his way between desks in their room then dashed through another door. Some students peaked through that door to try to see him again, even though they were told not to.

Once the students’ desks were cleared, they were given a plastic bag holding all the pieces needed to create a gingerbread house ornament. Some students needed help threading the string to hang the finished ornament on a Christmas tree, which had to be done before the other pieces could be attached.

While most of the pieces already had glue on them, the tiny pompoms did not. Students were told they could either take them home to glue on later or dispose of them. Once names had been written on the back with Sharpies, the ornaments were put in each child’s folder and desks cleared for the next task.

Gum drops, mini marshmallows and toothpicks were given each child who was then directed to use their creativity to make a trap that would catch a gingerbread man. Some children speared each gum drop with a toothpick while others soon were poking one gum drop with two toothpicks and building the base of a four-sided figure.

Perrault encouraged each child as understandable structures began to emerge.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: