LIVERMORE — Selectpersons held a special meeting Monday morning to approve retaining Town Clerk Renda Guild and Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif part time and raising their salaries to $25 per hour until a new town clerk is hired.

In September, it was announced the two were retiring, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller submitted his letter of resignation Dec. 6. His last day was Friday.

Selectpersons hired Michelle Bernier of Livermore as deputy town clerk and she began her duties Dec. 12.

“Renda and Jean have agreed to stay until we find a clerk,” Chairperson Mark Chretien said Monday night. “They will split up the days, one will work Monday, Tuesday, the other Thursday, Friday.”

“We offered,” Tardif said Tuesday morning. “We didn’t want this new girl to flounder. She is amazing! She is just a great fit, we didn’t want her to get discouraged.”

Guild will work Monday and Tuesday; Tardif on Thursday and Friday. The Town Office is closed Wednesday.

Tardif said she is paid about $17.74 per hour.

Guild said Tuesday that her salary is $20.57 per hour.

“My concern is always for the town,” she said. “(The selectpersons) need to get somebody who is trained. We informed them this is very short term, it won’t be lingering into February or March.

“Jean and I both have other places we need to be, commitments we have made,” Guild said. “I am not going to let those people down.”

The Select Board is also doing more research on the Maine Public Employee Retirement System.

“We feel (not having it) is hurting us to get employees.” Most clerks are included in the Maine Public Employee Retirement System, he said.

“We are going to hold a special meeting once we get more details, Chretien said. “We want to make sure (Maine PERS) works for our employees now, too.”

