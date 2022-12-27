JAY — Wreaths from the Wreaths Across America Program were placed Tuesday, Dec. 20, on the Jay War Memorial in Chisholm Square.

Hazardous walking conditions following the Dec. 16-17 snowstorm prevented the wreaths from being placed on veteran gravesites in Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls as had been planned. The decision was made to place and display the wreaths in a location that was much safer to access and easier for future removal of the wreaths.

“We were disappointed to not reach our goal of placing wreaths on the cemetery, but here at the local war memorial they will be easily viewed by the public as they drive by,” Commander Rick Merrill said. “We are in effect honoring all our veterans, instead of select grave stones.”

Auxiliary member and WAA co-coordinator Alice Robinson noted, “This is a great location, and fitting place to honor all our veterans at the War Memorial. They look great! We hope everyone can come by to enjoy the beautiful display.”

“Perhaps a more public location will allow our citizens to be reminded of the goals of Wreaths Across America: Remember; Honor: Teach,” Judge Advocate Jim Manter added. “We hope this display will bring awareness of our goal to grow the number of wreaths we receive next year, to honor local Veterans graves.”

For more information on how to contribute to the Wreaths Across America program for 2023, please contact the Jay VFW post at 207-897-5112.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: