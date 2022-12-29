Brothers Lucius Evans, 8, left, and Cyrus Evans, 17, have some fun in the snow Thursday at W.G. Mallet School in downtown Farmington. Lucius plays with his new shark-themed remote control monster truck, while Cyrus watches Copper, a German wirehaired pointer, play in the snow. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Lucius Evans, 8, plays with his new shark-themed remote control monster truck Thursday at W.G. Mallet School in downtown Farmington. He graduated from the school last year. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Cyrus Evans holds onto Copper, a German wirehaired pointer, as he digs into the snow Thursday at W.G. Mallet School in downtown Farmington. Evans and his family are originally from Nevada, but live in Farmington where Copper can enjoy the snow as much as he wants. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, photography
Related Stories
Latest Articles