LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to have the town manager/acting manager work with leaders of Livermore and Jay on a plan to pay those towns for nonemergency fire services.

The plan would be retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022, through March 1.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long noted that Livermore is having a more formal agreement drawn up with additional language.

Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department has a limited response to calls from firefighters, so Jay and Livermore departments have been assisting as needed.

The agreement would be based on a proposed plan that includes fees developed by town leaders. Livermore conditionally approved the fees outlined in the short-term agreement on Dec. 20. That agreement is pending a more formal agreement that includes provisions for insurance, employment, equipment and payment-bill mechanisms. It is being developed by Livermore’s attorney and the approval of Jay and Livermore Falls boards.

Jay selectpersons accepted the proposed fee rates and the short-term pact Dec. 27.

The rates proposed are based on the Fire Department Recovery Rates with a 50% “good neighbor” reduction on the apparatus and a flat rate for materials and personnel, according to “About the Jay Select Board Agenda,” that Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere sent to the Jay board for the Dec. 27 meeting.

Emergency calls should be covered by the towns’ mutual aid agreements.

The rates listed are:

• Engine, $125 flat fee per call.

• Ladder, $150/flat fee per call.

• Utility/rescue truck, $75 flat fee per call.

• Foam, $150 flat fee.

• ATV, $25 flat fee.

• Clean up of debris/fluids, $50 flat fee.

• Personnel, $18 per hour, per firefighter.

According to the draft agreement, all calls will have a one-hour minimum charge and will be charged in whole hour increments after that.

The responding department shall provide Livermore Falls with a monthly invoice by the 15th of the following month and invoices should be paid within 30 days.

Livermore Falls selectmen are determining what account line the money to pay the other towns will come from.

