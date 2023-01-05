RUMFORD — Rumford Elementary School plans to reopen for classes Friday, after closing Wednesday because of major roof leaks and widespread water damage from the Christmas weekend rainstorm coming on top of 2 feet of snow the weekend before.

Over school vacation the week after Christmas, Superintendent Deb Alden said, “we thought that the roofing company was going to be able to come up and take a look and repair (the roof).” But because it was understaffed, it was not able to, she said.

When classes resumed Tuesday, school staff saw there were more roof leaks. The Director of Facilities and Transportation Devin Roberts called the roofing company, which made the repairs Wednesday morning. Air quality testing was done that day and results received Thursday showed the building was safe for occupancy, Alden said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: