RUMFORD — There were 5 games played over the holiday week including a makeup game. Hotel Rumford took on MTK and Sons in that game with The Hotel winning, 88-74. Kalen Chase led the victors with 26 points including 4 threes, Tom Danylik added 21, JT Taylor 18 and Eric Canwell 15. MTK was paced by Mateo Lapointe with 24 (4 threes), Mike Pare 20 (4 threes) and Cooper Davis with 15.

Then in regular scheduled games, Hotel Rumford (4-0) established full control of 1st place with a 84-65 victory over Clean Cut Painting (3-1). Tom Danylik led the charge with 30 points, Eric Canwell was next with 16, followed by JT Taylor 15 and Kalen Chase 10. Clean Cut was directed by Malik Farley with 28 points, Will Bean 16 and Draven Finnegan 12. Next, Archies (2-2) bested Gaia Dubs (1-2), 79-66. Archies had 5 in double figures, Nate Carson 15, Glen Dubois 14, Owen Jones 13, Joe Gaudreau 12 and Eric Berry 10. Gaia got 21 from Brandon Mitchell and 10 from Deegan Libby.

Two other games were played with Smart Care PT (3-1) outlasting Cannatopia Runners (1-3), 96-91. Cody St Germain made his presence known with 49 points game and day high points (4 threes) for the winners, while Ben Holmes added 18, Clay Sweat 12 and Tyler Chaisson 11. Cannatopia had 4 players in double figures, Robbie Babb 25 (5 threes), Eric Gemelli and Cam Wood 20 each and Jevin Smith 14 more. Lastly, MTK (1-3) got it’s initial win of the season over Jay (0-3), 102-95. MTK’s Cooper Davis had a strong game with 30 points, assisted by Mateo Lapointe 27 (5 threes), Mike Pare 24 (4 threes) and Keegan Davis 19 (5 threes). Jay’s Steve Dougher had a game high 32 points (7 threes), Jake Turner 23, Zane Armandi 16 and Levi Armandi 15.

