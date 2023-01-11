FARMINGTON — CarePartners Plus (CP+) is a new access to care program offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital. This program offers health insurance with a CoverME.gov Marketplace provider (Community Health Options or Harvard Pilgrim) and MaineHealth Free Care working together to provide free or low-cost health care and prescriptions.

Patients get to choose a Silver-level Marketplace plan that works best for them, plus free or low-cost health care and prescriptions, as well as a case manager if they’d like help navigating the health care system and accessing social services such as general assistance, adult education, clothing, eyeglasses, and SNAP/food resources, among others.

Benefits for patients include:

Low cost or no monthly insurance premium

Free health care from MaineHealth providers and from other providers and hospitals that also offer free care

Free or low-cost medications

No obligation to keep the insurance for the full year

Those who qualify include:

Single individuals or families who are U.S. citizens with an annual income at or below $27,180 for single person/$55,500 for family of four (200% of the Federal Poverty Level)

An asylum seeker or legal permanent resident who is not eligible for MaineCare due to immigration status and has an income under $27,180. These applicants also must have a social security number and a Work Authorization Card

Patients or spouses who are not offered health insurance through work

All participants must file taxes for the year in which they receive benefits from this program. If a patient is unable to afford health insurance, please connect with Alison Ouellet, case manager with CarePartners Plus at 779-2834, email [email protected] for assistance in finding the best option for coverage and support. The Access to Care office is located by the Franklin Memorial Hospital front lobby in room 1065. Walk-ins are also welcome!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: