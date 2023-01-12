RUMFORD — A’mari Phinney is Rumford Hospital’s first baby of the new year.

She was born Wednesday at 3:56 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 18 inches tall, her mother, Rachel Mitchell, said Thursday.

“We’re doing great; she’s a peanut,” Mitchell said.

The third child of Rachael Mitchell and Stanley Phinney, both of Rumford, she joins brothers Braxton, 3, and Parker, 10 months.

Maternal grandmother is Ilea Sangillo of Cumberland and paternal grandmother is Jody Perrault of Mexico.

Jess Turner, associate nurse leader for the in-patient unit, said Thursday that the family will receive gifts from the hospital, including a bath set, baby shampoo and an Amazon gift card. The family will also receive a gift bag with a handmade blanket and an outfit and bibs from the Daughters of Isabella in Rumford, Turner said.

